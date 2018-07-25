× Motorcyclist killed in crash in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man riding a motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in a crash in Sandy Tuesday night.

Sandy Police say the crash occurred near 10600 South and 80 East around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A Ford Fiesta was traveling westbound on 10600 South while a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the same street.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police believe the driver of the Fiesta made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist at 80 East.

The 48-year-old man on the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the impact and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

There were no further serious injuries reported. Police say the 26-year-old driver of the Fiesta has been cooperating with police.