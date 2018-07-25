Mayor Biskupski tours area damaged by fast-moving grass fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski got a first-hand look at the damage caused Tuesday afternoon by a fast-moving grass fire near the Utah State Capitol.

Biskupski, accompanied by SLC Fire Chief Karl Lieb, took a walking tour of the Capitol Hill neighborhood near Ensign Peak Wednesday morning. She praised Salt Lake City's Fire and Police departments for their quick response in averting what could have been a "big tragedy."

Although the cause of the grass fire has not been determined, Biskupski urged residents to obey fireworks restrictions Wednesday.

"We want people to understand that we live in a very dry community right now. Our watershed is at risk. We want people to understand that this [place] lights up like a piece of newspaper. So, no matter what, we cannot be in these neighborhoods with matches of any sort or fireworks of any sort," Biskupski said.

Three firefighters and two civilians suffered minor injuries in the fire. Two of the firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, and a third suffered a minor leg injury, a news release from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The injured civilians reportedly suffered smoke inhalation, the news release said.

The fire burned an estimated 100 acres.