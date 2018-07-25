Firefighters extinguish trio of brush fires along Jordan River Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Crews extinguished three small fires along the Jordan River Parkway Trail Tuesday night, and fire officials say the fires may be suspicious.

South Salt Lake Fire Department personnel say the fires were spaced out along the Jordan River Trail starting at about 2600 South.

There was one fire on the east side of the trail and two on the west side.

Firefighters say that while there were people setting of fireworks Tuesday night for Pioneer Day, they don't believe that's the issue here.

"It could be suspicious in nature," said Battalion Chief Shane Conrad of the South Salt Lake Fire Department. "We've got people that are using the parkway at all hours of the day."

Less than an acre in total was burned, and there were no injuries or any damage to structures.

The cause of the fires remain under investigation.