Fatal Pioneer Day collision in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — One is dead and two others are injured after a head-on collision in St. George on Pioneer Day.

St. George police said the crash took place in the area of 400 West Red Hills Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a westbound pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, over-corrected and crossed into oncoming traffic, ultimately hitting an eastbound driver head on.

St. George News spoke with one woman, Lacey Brunyer, who said she was driving on that same road when the crash took place. She told St. George News she was one of the first people on scene and she tried to help the driver of the pickup truck before first responders could get there.

“When I got to the gold truck, I crawled in through the passenger side and tried to find a pulse on the man. We tried to get an airway because he had a pulse but it was very weak and he was unresponsive but he was upside down and we couldn’t get him free,” Bruyner told St. George News over Facebook.

The driver of the pickup truck died. Two others, whom were in the other vehicle, were injured.

