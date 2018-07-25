× Distracted driver launches off trailer on side of road, goes airborne

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man on his cellphone while driving goes airborne after clipping the ramp of a trailer, police said no one was seriously injured.

Police said, a landscaper was hauling a trailer with his pickup truck; he had pulled off to the side of the road near the 600 South I-15 off ramp to put the trailer ramp down and unload/load his equipment.

A man driving a large SUV was on his cellphone, got distracted and clipped the trailer ramp – launching the SUV into the air before landing on top of the truck hauling the trailer, according to police.

Police said there are no serious injuries.

