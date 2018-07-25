Database addressing drug crisis, addiction launches in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – With so many treatment options out there for those struggling with addiction, there’s a new database that could help streamline the process.

This week, the non-profit group, Addiction Policy Forum announced the expansion of its Addiction Recovery Center in Utah.

Casey Elliott, VP of communications for APF says those suffering or know someone who is battling addiction, often don’t know where to turn.

“It is like searching for a needle in a haystack when you're looking for help and you're in a crisis.”

Their online database will now list treatment options available in all 29 counties in the state.

“It is a one-stop shop for people who are struggling with this disease to access resources to help either themselves or the ones that they love,” said Elliott.

People can get detailed information on various programs from residential to outpatient. They can learn what type of medication, and if Medicaid or other insurance options are accepted.

“Many families end up spending tens of thousands of dollars on a treatment program that doesn't have any sort of evidence-based practices and that's dangerous,” said Elliott.

The Utah native has experienced this dilemma in her own family. Her mother is in her eighth year of recovery from alcohol abuse.

“It was scary. It was scary for everyone in our family. We didn't know what to do.”

If folks have questions, they can call the resource line: 1-833-301-HELP(4357), Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT.

“Our folks at the addiction resource center they're ready, waiting to help them,” said Elliott. “There are multiple layers to this disease and they're there to help walk people through this.”

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS ARC DATABASE.