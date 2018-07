Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. — A delivery driver in Miami has been caught on camera stealing a restaurant's tip jar.

Miss Cheezious posted this surveillance video from their store.

The suspect has been identified as a delivery driver for Postmates. Postmates reached out to the restaurant to let them know they found the driver and they have revoked his driving privileges.

Postmates also reimbursed the restaurant for the stolen tips.

The restaurant has filed a police report.