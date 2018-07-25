Northbound lanes of I-215 West closed near California Avenue in SLC due to 2-alarm grass fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon, and northbound lanes of I-215 West are closed due to the smoke.

The Utah Department of Transportation states the closure is in the area of California Avenue, and as of about 12:40 p.m. they said traffic is being diverted to SR-201.

As of about 12:48 p.m., Salt Lake City Fire said the blaze has been upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

A few minutes later the fire department stated the blaze is “under control” and 90% contained. The fire burned an estimated 4 to 5 acres near 1907 West and 800 South.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly after noon.

Smoke from the fire is visible from much of the Salt Lake Valley

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.