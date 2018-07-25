× AMBER Alert: 11-year-old girl abducted in Idaho, believed to be in danger

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police in Caldwell, Idaho have issued an AMBER Alert for an 11-year-old girl they believe to be in danger.

Idaho police seek the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl abducted in Caldwell, Idaho.

Police believe 11-year-old, Aila Nyelle Vesterby, is in danger; she was last seen at 2320 Carnegie Street in Caldwell, Idaho.

Aila is described as being a white female with blond hair, blue eyes, about 5’2 and 70 pounds.

Authorities believe Aila may be in the company of 48-year-old Kelly James Vesterby. Police describe him as being a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, about 5’8 and 210 pounds.

Police recovered the vehicle they were believed to be traveling in, in Boise.

A blue/green colored 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, Idaho “veterans license plates,” number 3292V.

Police said Aila and Kelly are still missing.

Anyone with information regarding Aila’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531, or call 911 immediately.