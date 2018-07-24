× Ways to celebrate Pioneer Day in Northern Utah

UTAH – In Northern Utah on Pioneer Day, there are many ways for residents- both big and small- to celebrate.

Below is a list of firework shows that you can attend for Pioneer Day:

Cottonwood Heights – The celebration is at Butler Park on 7500 S. 2700 East. Visit cottonwoodheights.utah.gov for details.

Salt Lake City- The city’s annual display will occur at Herman Franks Park at 1371 S. 700 E., but will be visible from Liberty Park.

Salt Lake City- The Salt Lake City Bees will host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. and fireworks will follow the game. Visit www.milb.com/schedule/index.jsp?sid=t561 for tickets and information.

Orem- A musical fireworks show will take place at 575 E. University Parkway. Visit https://www.universityplaceorem.com/events/pioneer-day-fireworks-celebration for info.

Spanish Fork- Fireworks will take place at Spanish Fork Sports Park at 295 W. Volunteer Drive at 10:30 p.m.

Ogden- Fireworks will take place following the rodeo at Ogden Pioneer Stadium. Visit ogdenpioneerdays.com for tickets and information.