Senator Hatch pokes fun at Google after online profile proclaims him dead

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Senator Orrin Hatch had some fun on Twitter Monday after a profile of the politician available via Google declared he had been dead for more than a year.
Hatch tweeted a screen capture of the incorrect profile with the caption “Hi.. Google? We might need to talk.”
The jokes continued on the Twitter, including one tweet riffing on “proof of life” images featuring the day’s newspaper.
A series of tweets showing photos and videos of some of the Senator’s meetings and efforts in Washington followed, including a reference to Hatch’s bacon-themed birthday party in March.
Hatch’s Office also noted the Senator advanced three bills during the brief period the online profile declared him dead.
“Even in death, Hatch remains one of the Senate’s most prolific legislators,” the tweet states.