Senator Hatch pokes fun at Google after online profile proclaims him dead

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Senator Orrin Hatch had some fun on Twitter Monday after a profile of the politician available via Google declared he had been dead for more than a year.

Hatch tweeted a screen capture of the incorrect profile with the caption “Hi.. Google? We might need to talk.”

The jokes continued on the Twitter, including one tweet riffing on “proof of life” images featuring the day’s newspaper.

Here is Senator Hatch reading a newspaper earlier. pic.twitter.com/mRWyhfxece — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

A series of tweets showing photos and videos of some of the Senator’s meetings and efforts in Washington followed, including a reference to Hatch’s bacon-themed birthday party in March.

The Senator’s 84th birthday in March. The theme was bacon. 🥓 pic.twitter.com/qYpBJNNdgx — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

Hatch’s Office also noted the Senator advanced three bills during the brief period the online profile declared him dead.

“Even in death, Hatch remains one of the Senate’s most prolific legislators,” the tweet states.

In the brief period the internet pronounced Hatch dead, he advanced 3 bills. https://t.co/j9GoUhSP0m Suicide hotline — https://t.co/cB4ju9Q4O9 Workforce training in Perkins CTEhttps://t.co/oUBO2ZiC4s Even in death, Hatch remains one of the Senate’s most prolific legislators. — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

Fox News reports the profile has since been fixed.