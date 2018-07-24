× Salt Lake City Police seek suspects in Family Dollar robbery

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying three individuals wanted for an alleged robbery at a Family Dollar store.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday at 9:09 p.m. The location of the Family Dollar was not released by police.

“Three suspects entered the store and waited for other patrons to leave the store,” the police department wrote. “One of the suspects approached the counter and demanded money and displayed a weapon.”

The suspects fled the scene a short time later, police said.

The suspects were described as one African American or Polynesian female in her 20’s with a white top and black spandex shorts, one African American female in her 20’s wearing a brown leather faded jacket and faded jeans with cuts, and a male or female with dark corn rows down the center of their head, with loose hair on the sides, with a moustache and a faded backpack.

Salt Lake City Police said that the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspects can call (801) 799-3000, or send an anonymous text to 274637.

“Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department. Then include any relevant information. Reference: case #18-132630,” the police department wrote.

Pictures of the suspects can be seen below: