Person hit, killed by TRAX while walking on tracks in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY -- A person was hit and killed by a TRAX train while walking on the railroad tracks in South Salt Lake Monday night.

The fatal incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the Millcreek Station, 210 West 3300 South, in South Salt Lake.

UTA Spokesman Carl Arky said the operator of a Red Line train traveling northbound did not see the pedestrian walking on the tracks until it was too late to avoid impact.

"We just ask the public to keep their wits about them, be aware of their surroundings," Arky said. "Anytime you get close to a railroad system, railroad crossing, railroad tracks: Be very, very careful."

UTA says the crash occurred in an area that is poorly lit, so they aren't sure how helpful surveillance footage from the incident will be in their investigation.

A bus bridge was set up to connect the Millcreek and Meadowbrook stations as crews investigated the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.