Police warn residents after mountain lion spotted in Weber County

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be cautious after a pair of mountain lion sightings in Huntsville over the last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, a mountain lion has been spotted in Huntsville twice, most recently Monday evening near the entrance to Cemetery Point.

Cemetery Point is on the west side of Huntsville and juts into Pineview Reservoir.

Authorities believe the animal is a mature mountain lion. Deputies responded to the area of the sighting Monday and said while they did not see the lion, they heard several growls.

Wildlife officials are responding Tuesday to search for the animal. In such cases mountain lions are generally tranquilized and released back into the wild in a location farther away from human habitation.

Police ask anyone who sees the mountain lion to contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

Wild Aware Utah provides tips for avoiding encounters with potentially dangerous wildlife as well as advice for how to respond should you encounter a wild animal.

See below for their tips regarding encounters with mountain lions, which are also called cougars:

Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.

Maintain eye contact.

Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

Stand up tall.

Do not crouch or squat.

Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.

If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.