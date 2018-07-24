× Ray Humpherys, missing Summit County man, found dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – The body of a man who went missing in Summit County was found Tuesday afternoon, after an extensive search in which hundreds of people volunteered.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Ray Humpherys was found in the Middle Fork drainage area, around one and a half miles from where he was last seen.

Sheriff’s officials said that there was no foul play expected in Humphery’s death, and his injuries appeared to be consistent with the “harsh terrain and environment.”

Humphery’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, sheriff’s officials wrote.

“Sheriff Justin Martinez and team express our most sincere condolences to the Humpherys Family,” a press release made by the sheriff’s office said.

