KAYSVILLE, Utah — A natural gas leak in Kaysville could lead to a lengthy repair, according to a Facebook post from Kaysville City Tuesday afternoon.

The gas leak occurred in the area of 75 S and Angel Street, the post said, and crews from Dominion Energy are closing Angel St. to repair the leak.

No evacuations are in effect.

