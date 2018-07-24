Do you or someone you know suffer from ADHD, anxiety, depression, stress, etc? Licensed therapist and certified Neurofeedback specialist Jeff Horton CMHC with NeuroLab explains how an innovative therapy can help you train your brain to feel and think better. For more information contact Jeff Horton at 801.907.3303 or Neurolabutah.com
How neurofeedback can train your brain
