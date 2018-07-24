Home made sugar scrub

Rachael Bush walks us through an easy beauty scrub you can make at home. she will use sugar to exfoliate, a coconut oil to give you a deep moisturizing for your skin and essential oils to add the fragrance of your choice. Rachael also teaches classes on how to make more skincare items that you can continue to make at home. For more information on her classes visit continue.utah.edu/lifelong and continue.weber.edu/communityed
