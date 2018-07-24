Josh Pettit is a certified personal trainer with Passion Fitness. He walks us through a few exercises to strengthen our core as well as stretches to help with back and wrist pain. everything can be done with only a chair. If you would like to get more information about Josh or Passion Fitness click here.
Fit over 40: strengthen your core
-
Pre-workout 101
-
Fit over 40: Reaching your goals
-
Tips to work out from home
-
‘I’ll kill you!’: Woman arrested after destructive fit of rage at Planet Fitness
-
Total Health and Fitness show us how to change your diet without going hungry
-
-
Meet the winners of the Total Health and Fitness giveaway
-
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness
-
Dollar Ridge Fire 50 percent contained; evacuation center closed
-
Josh, Thamy Holt share story of captivity for first time on local media
-
Utahn Josh Holt released from Venezuelan prison
-
-
Big Budah’s blog: Working hard and finding time for family
-
Prenatal yoga
-
Amazon wants you to start a business to deliver its packages