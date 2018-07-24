× Drake postpones July 26 concert in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Vivint Smart Home Arena announced that Drake’s Aubrey and the Three Migos tour, which was originally scheduled for July 26 at Vivent Smart Home Arena would be postponed.

The event was rescheduled for Oct. 10, due to a production delay, a press release made by Vivint Smart Home Arena said.

Below is a statement from Drake:

In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule. The tour will now kick off in Kansas City on August 10th, with a limited number of additional shows being rescheduled. Tickets purchased for the original show dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Complete changes made to tour schedule: Kansas City, MO rescheduled to August 10th St Paul, MN rescheduled to August 12th Toronto, ON rescheduled to August 20th, 21st, 22nd Salt Lake City, UT rescheduled October 10th Denver, CO July 28th and 29th postponed, date TBC Scheduled August 20th show in Chicago will be cancelled. Refunds will be offered at point of purchase.