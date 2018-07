Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Utahns are celebrating Pioneer Day in Salt Lake City with the Days of '47 Parade Tuesday.

Fox 13's Big Budah was downtown Tuesday morning taking in the sights and sounds before the parade begins at 9 a.m., see the video above for a look at the festivities.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. Click here for details and a map of the route.