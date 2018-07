× Crews battle house fire in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah – Dispatch confirmed that crews are battling a house fire in Kearns.

The incident happened near 4943 S. Farah Dr. (5385 W.)

Fire crews were on offensive mode attempting to get the fire under control at the time of this report.

Details regarding how the fire began were unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.