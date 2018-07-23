Utah Police Officer Related to Victim of LDS Church Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLON, Nev. - In Fallon, Nevada Police Chief Kevin Gehman gave an update Monday on the fatal shooting inside an LDS church on Sunday.

"It's too early to understand the motive but initially it does not appear this attack was directed at the church, but an individual victim that was attending services,” said Gehman.

The man who died was Charles Miller, a volunteer firefighter well known and loved in Fallon. Nearly four-hundred miles away in Mapleton, Utah the news hit home for a local police officer. Brad Miller is on the force with the Mapleton Police Department. Charles is his uncle. The other victim, recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg, has been identified by family friends as Duane Miller. Duane is Brad’s father.

“We are all praying for them and feel their pain and anguish,” said Cheryl Nation, a fellow member of the LDS church from outside of Temple Square on Monday afternoon.

While church members around the world send prayers of support, family friends in Spanish Fork are asking for donations. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the Miller family.

https://www.gofundme.com/mmtp8a-support-the-miller-family

The organizer for the GoFundMe page, Heather Telford, told Fox 13 News the Millers are a family always helping others. Telford doesn’t believe they would ever ask for help themselves, compelling her to set up the account to show how much support the family has in Utah.

On the page Telford wrote:

“We have known this family and love them and all who know any of the Millers love them, they are the most caring giving people.”