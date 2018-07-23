Two new restaurants the SLC Foodie says you need to try

Chase AKA "The SLC Foodie" share 2 of his favorite new restaurants along the Wasatch Front. The first is Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar in Fashion Place Mall and Station Park the second is El Mexiquense with locations in Saratoga Springs and Lehi. If you would like more restaurant reviews from  Chase click here.