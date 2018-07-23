× Toddler dies after being hit by mom backing out of parking space

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A toddler who was hit by his mother backing out of a parking space in St. George Sunday evening has died, the St. George News reported.

St. George Police officer Lona Trombley confirmed the child died Sunday after a rapid response from first responders who attempted to save the boy’s life.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. when the mother of the child was leaving a family function in a residential area near the 1100 East block of 400 South.

As the mother went to back an SUV out of its parking space, the toddler was behind it and was hit, St. George Police Lt. Curtis Spragg told St. George News at the scene Sunday night.

