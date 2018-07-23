× Spontaneously combusting hay causes barn fire at Newcastle dairy farm

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Firefighters in Newcastle spent nearly all night fighting a barn fire caused by hay that spontaneously combusted Sunday evening, the St. George News reported.

Hay within a barn at Holt Dairy, a farm in the unincorporated Iron County town of Newcastle, most likely started on fire after being packed too tight when it was damp, said Brenden Moody, Chief of Enterprise Fire Department, which responded to the fire.

Firefighters from Enterprise and Newcastle rushed over to the barn at about 8 p.m. Sunday, but when they arrived, the flames had already engulfed all four sides of the barn.

The barn was completely destroyed and caused “extensive” property loss, Moody said. There were no injuries of humans or animals from the fire, and there were no other structures around that could catch on fire.

