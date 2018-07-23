× South Jordan man dies in ATV rollover while riding with wife in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah — A man died in an ATV crash while riding with his wife near the Dutchman Flat area of American Fork Canyon Sunday night.

Sgt. Gordon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday as a man and wife from South Jordan were riding in a side-by-side ATV.

Gordon said the pair in their 60s were riding together with the husband driving. Gordon said the man took what he thought was a short cut but wound up going the wrong way.

As the man tried to back the vehicle up, he went over a cliff edge and the ATV rolled down about 60 feet.

The man was crushed by the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not injured.

Search and rescue crews responded to the area to recover the body.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.