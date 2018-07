Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kelly Cahoon a chef with the Salt N Copper blog shares her recipe for candied bacon in a smoker.

RECIPE :

1 lb Bacon

2T Dark Maple Syrup

3T Brown Sugar

1t Turbinado Sugar

Set smoker to (375F). Once preheated, combine the bacon and syrup until coated. Sprinkle the Sugar and stir to combine. Place bacon directly on grates and cook 20 minutes or until glazed and darkened. Let cool on a cooling rack 10 minutes. Dip in chocolate and toppings if desired.

