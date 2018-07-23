× Recall announced for 4 types of Goldfish crackers

THE UNITED STATES – Pepperidge Farms announced a voluntary Goldfish cracker recall Monday for four types of the popular snack, due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The following four varieties with the linked indicated codes are subject to the recall:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

“Pepperidge Farm has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella,” Pepperidge Farms wrote. “Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers.”

So far no illnesses have been reported from the potential presence of Salmonella.

“You may also click here for reimbursement if you have the product, sell by date and package code listed in the chart provided,” Pepperidge Farms said.

Customers with questions can contact Pepperidge Farms Customer Service at 800-679-1791 for more information or can click here.