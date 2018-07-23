× Police in southern Utah ask residents to be on lookout for missing Iowa woman

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Police in southern Utah are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Iowa woman who they say has family connections in southern Utah.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person’s poster Monday morning for 20-year-old Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was last seen July 18 at a friend’s home in Brooklyn, Iowa, where she was dog sitting.

WHO TV in Iowa reports the woman was reported missing Thursday morning. Tibbetts attends the University of Iowa.

The woman may be wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes. She is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She is pictured in the Facebook posts embedded below:

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t know if Tibbetts is in Utah but they say she has family connections in Southern Utah, and they ask anyone who sees the woman to call their local police agency.