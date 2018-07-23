Miami Beach building collapses, injuring one person

By Eric Levenson, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

A 12-story building collapsed in Miami Beach on Monday morning, leaving at least one person injured, police there said.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical condition, officials said. Witnesses told CNN affiliate WPLG that the man was hit by a projectile from the building’s collapse.

Inspectors confirmed that the adjacent buildings are safe.

The building that collapsed at 5775 Collins Ave. was the 12-story Marlborough House, which was scheduled to be demolished to make way for a new condo building, according to the property developer Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management.

Police said there was a demolition permit on file for the site, but not an implosion permit. Demolition refers to the general process of tearing down a building, while implosion is specific to the use of explosives to quickly bring down a structure.

It was not immediately clear why the structure collapsed. A black sign amid the rubble, seen in the bottom left of the image below, says, “Watch it come down.”

Collins Avenue in Miami Beach was closed in both directions near the collapse as police and fire officials responded.

Vicky Echeverri posted video to Instagram of dust filling the air after the building collapsed.

Adam Thompson, who lives at 57th and Collins near the site of the collapse, filmed the pile of rubble in the aftermath.

“The front of the building looked so flimsy the past couple days I was surprised it was able to stand,” he said.

Silvina Chinni took photos of the collapse from the beach.

“This building super near me in miami beach just collapsed!!!” Chinni’s daughter wrote on Twitter. “Pics my mom took at the beach. Cloud of smoke and sirens everywhere.”

The Miami Beach Fire Department said it was on the scene and asked the public to avoid the area.

The property of 5775 Collins Avenue is being developed by Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management, which plans to build a “boutique oceanfront enclave” on the site, according to the company’s website. The new development will feature up to 87 high-end residences and will include a beach-facing pool, lounge and social area, the company said.

Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.