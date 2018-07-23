Max Facts: International Conflict in Weber Canyon in 1825

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah - On May 23 and 24, 1825, three companies of trappers converged at one location in Weber Canyon in the area now called Mountain Green in Morgan County, Utah.

The three groups represented different companies and different countries, all claiming the right to trap and trade in the area.

Two of the men were namesakes for prominent Utah places and natural features.

One of them arrived at the contested ground first, one of them had the more authentic legal claim, and one had the most money.

Which of them prevailed? Guess and then watch the video above.