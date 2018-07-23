× Man faces kidnapping charges after police say he stole car with two kids inside in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Police arrested a man Monday who they say carjacked a vehicle with two children inside Sunday.

According to the Unified Police Department, 39-year-old Charles Brandon Peterson has been arrested and faces two counts of kidnapping and one count of vehicle theft.

Authorities say Peterson is also a parole fugitive and has been booked into the Utah State Prison for a violation of his parole. Police provided a mug shot of the man from 2017.

Police say Peterson stole a vehicle in Midvale Sunday while it was parked at a gas station. Two children were in the back seat of the car, and 13-year-old Josslyn Milliam tells Fox 13 she began hitting the man until he got out of the car and fled on foot.