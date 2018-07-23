LDS missionary from Utah falls to his death in Australia

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday a missionary from Utah who was serving in Australia fell to his death while sightseeing.

According to the LDS Church, 19-year-old Gavin Paul Zimmerman of West Haven fell to his death while with a group of missionaries in a popular sightseeing area.

The LDS Church states he slipped and fell from a cliff.

“Our sincerest condolences and prayers are with Elder Zimmerman’s family and loved ones as they remember his life and mourn his passing. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this tragic time,” the LDS Church stated.

Zimmerman began serving in the Sydney, Australia Mission for the LDS Church in August of 2017.

Specific details about the accident and the location of the sightseeing area were not immediately available.

The Zimmerman family released this statement through the LDS Church Monday:

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news of our son’s passing from this earth to return home to his Heavenly Father. Gavin Paul Zimmerman grew up in Roy and West Haven. He attended Fremont High and participated in both track and football. Gavin was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Australia Sydney Mission. He began his mission on August 16, 2017. Gavin served in several leadership positions in the mission field. He was a great example to us all, and he loved his mission very much. He enjoyed teaching people and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved the Savior Jesus Christ and his family, and we loved him. Gavin was a bright light in our lives! We are so grateful for our Father in Heaven’s plan of salvation. We know that we will be with him again one day. Our family will miss him greatly until we meet again.”