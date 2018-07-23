Ken Garff opens new Ferrari dealership in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ken Garff has opened its new Ferrari of Salt Lake showroom in downtown. The 10,000-sq. ft. showroom features 20 new and used Ferraris. This newest dealership adds to the long list of luxury vehicles Ken Garff already sells in Utah including Maserati, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Porsche, Audi, and Alfa Romeo. For more information visit ferrarisales.com