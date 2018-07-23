× Health department closes restaurant in West Valley City due to ‘numerous flies’, other violations

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A restaurant in West Valley City has been closed by the health department for several violations, including the presence of “numerous flies.”

According to a notice posted by the Salt Lake County Health Department, Carlos Kitchen #2 at 4247 West 3500 South was closed July 19 due to several health code violations.

Those violations included “numerous flies in the facility” as well as concerns about food being stored at improper temperatures, unclean areas and various other issues.

The full list of 30 violations is included in the report embedded below. Restaurants closed by the health department may reopen if they address the issues and pass another inspection.