Firefighters warn people to follow fireworks restrictions during Pioneer Day

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Fireworks and Pioneer Day may go hand in hand, but firefighters are warning Utahns to proceed with caution.

In Salt Lake County, teams of firefighters and police officers will be patrolling neighborhoods on Pioneer Day making sure people are obeying fireworks laws.

“Law enforcement is given the right to write tickets. They’ll be doing so much more aggressively this year,” said Matthew McFarland with Unified Fire Authority (UFA).

A firework violation could cost you up to $1000. There’s a heightened push in Cottonwood Heights after an aerial fire sparked a blaze and destroyed a home on 4th of July in 2017.

“It’s been a long hot summer. Things have been drying out,” said McFarland.

UFA is reminding folks that this year that personal aerial fireworks are not allowed within 200 feet of parks, schools and wildland interface lands.

In Salt Lake City, fireworks are prohibited in some areas including east of 900 East, west of Redwood Road and north of South Temple.

“If you’re buying them in the state from a reputable dealer, it’s going to be a legal firework. Just because you have them doesn’t mean it’s ok to use them in your neighborhood or on your street," McFarland said.

With dry grass that can spread quickly, McFarland says fires can kick up and it’s hard to get a handle on them.

“We’ve had over 800 wildland fires in the state so far. 90 percent of them are human caused.”

Your best bet is to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

“We’d prefer you enjoy one of these public shows that the city has paid for like here at Butlerville Days in Cottonwood Heights tomorrow night,” said McFarland.

FOR A LIST OF FIREWORKS RESTRICTIONS, FOLLOW THE LINKS BELOW:

STATE MAP http://utahfireinfobox.com/fire-restrictions/

SLCO MAP http://www.unifiedfire.org/stations/fireworks_restrictions_map.asp

SLC MAP https://slcfire.com/fireworks/