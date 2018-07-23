× Draper police seek suspect in alleged vehicle, property damage

DRAPER, Utah – The Draper City Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly damaged multiple vehicles and property Sunday night.

Police said the suspect appears in surveillance footage to be a white male in his late teens with long hair.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released by police and can be seen below:

Anyone with information can contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000. Case #2018-006230.