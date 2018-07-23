Community marches for 16-month-old who was seriously injured, her babysitter found dead by suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Dozens gathered Monday night to 'March for Marley,' a 16-month old little girl who suffered major injuries on July 15.

"We got balloons and posters with yellow hearts on them," said Losaline Tukuafu, who helped organize that march. "We just wanted to come together and show support as a community."

Many didn't expect to see Marley on the march. The family said she was checked out of the hospital Sunday after multiple reconstructive surgeries. They say she will likely require a handful of more surgeries in the future.

"We're doing good man," said Alani Taumalolo, Marley's father. "With her being as strong as she is, it's made it easier."

Police say they are still investigating after they arrived on scene and found Marley with her injuries and a babysitter dead. Police say the adult male committed suicide. They also confirm DNA testing is being done and could take weeks before the results come back and the investigation comes to an end.

There is a gofundme site set up to help pay for the girl's medical bills.