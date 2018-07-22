North Carolina daycare — yes, daycare — raided in massive drug bust

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Authorities arrested three people and seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana in two drug busts, one involving a child care center in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Gang Unit executed a search warrant for a residence on the 1000 block of Ronald Reagan Drive.

Detectives learned the residence was also a childcare center known as Tori’s Playhouse, and waited until the childcare center was closed so that no children would be present for the search.

Detectives seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana as well as marijuana-laced gummies and cookies and half a dozen guns.

Tori’s Playhouse Owner and Operator Victoria L. Everett, 34, and Co-Operator Reshod J. Everett, 32, were both arrested on a number of drug charges.

Victoria Everett faces charges of:

trafficking in marijuana by possession (Level II) – 62.8 lbs.

trafficking in heroin by possession (Level III) – 31 gm

trafficking in heroin by manufacture (Level III) – 31 gm

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana – 381 gm

maintaining a dwelling for keeping/selling controlled substances

conspiracy to traffic in heroin

Reshod Everett faces charges of:

trafficking in marijuana by possession (Level I) – 37.8 lbs.

trafficking in marijuana by manufacture (Level I) – 37.8 lbs.

trafficking in cocaine by possession (Level III) – 443 gm.

trafficking in cocaine by manufacture (Level III) – 443 gm.

conspiracy to traffic in marijuana

conspire to traffic in cocaine

maintaining a dwelling for keeping/selling controlled substances (2 counts)

trafficking in marijuana by possession (Level II) – 62.8 lbs.

trafficking in heroin by possession (Level III) – 31 gm

trafficking in heroin by manufacture (Level III) – 31 gm

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana – 381 gm

conspiracy to traffic in heroin

Both were jailed in Cumberland County, Victoria Everett under a $287,500 secured bond and Reshod Everett under a $430,000 secured bond.

The daycare drug bust followed a day after another Fayetteville drug bust at the Addison Ridge Apartment complex on Monday.

At the apartment, police seized:

• 275.5 grams of marijuana

• 1 ounce of marijuana wax

• 437 grams of cocaine

• A Smith & Wesson .380 handgun

• A Scorpion 9mm handgun

Police arrested Alvin Davis III, 27, of Fayetteville and charged him with two counts each of trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic. He also faces one count each of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and carrying a concealed weapon.

Davis, who worked at a Food Lion Distribution Center, was taken to jail. He posted bail and has since been released.

Over 36 hours, the gang unit seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana, half a kilogram of cocaine, more than an ounce of heroin, 10 guns, a 2013 Audi Q7 SUV and more than $70,000.

These arrests were made with help from the Central District Community Empowerment Team and the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team as part of an ongoing investigation into gang activity and narcotics.