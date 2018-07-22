× Lightning sends electric surge through home, frying electronics

LOGANDALE, Nev. – What started out as a lightning storm on Wednesday night ended up being a scary evening for one homeowner.

St. George News reports one cloud-to-ground lightning bolt struck a tree in Logandale the surge traveled around a yard and into a nearby home, wreaking havoc on one homeowner’s electronics.

According to the homeowner, Bryan Linford, the surge traveled through an extension cord lying near the pump and blew out a pool pump before striking a chain-link fence.

The electricity also entered the home, frying multiple circuit boards and destroyed wiring in a “garage door opener, refrigerator, computer router and the fiber optic box before burning through wiring, phone jacks and piping.”

St. George News says that while that destruction was taking place the current in the chain link fence sparked a fire on a pile of wood. Fortunately, the blaze was quickly extinguished by the rain.

Lindford says their family is lucky his son went around unplugging various electronics to protect against a possible electric surge prior to the lightning strike.

“I had no idea he was even doing that until later,” Linford told St. George News. “Thankfully, he did so because those items were the only things left undamaged.”

