Drowsy driving suspected in Sunday morning crash that killed 13-year-old South Jordan boy

UTAH COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy was killed and two other people injured Sunday in a crash on state Route 89 in Utah County.

Around 8:20 a.m., a 31-year-old female was driving a Kia Sedona southbound on SR 89, about ten miles south of the junction with U.S. Route 6.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the Kia drifted into oncoming traffic and impacted a 2016 Ford F-150 which was traveling northbound and towing a Razor and dirt bike.

The vehicles hit head on, and the Ford rolled off the west side of the road.

The 48-year-old driver of the truck sustained non-life theatening injuries, and his 13-year-old son suffered critical injuries.

Both were transported by ambulance, and despite efforts to save the boy, he succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Maylor B. Stout of South Jordan.

The driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries.

All three people were wearing seatbelts.

Investigators suspect drowsy driving was a contributing factor to the accident.