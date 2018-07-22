× Attempt to Locate issued after car allegedly stolen with children inside in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah – Dispatch confirmed Sunday that an Attempt to Locate (ATL) had been released for a car that was allegedly stolen with two children in it.

The incident happened at a Phillips 66 on 335 W. 7200 S. Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch stated that police were attempting to locate a white Hyundai Sonata which was involved in the incident.

A 13-year-old and an infant were said to be in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.