Attempt to Locate issued after car allegedly stolen with children inside in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah – Dispatch confirmed Sunday that an Attempt to Locate (ATL) had been released for a car that was allegedly stolen with two children in it.
The incident happened at a Phillips 66 on 335 W. 7200 S. Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch stated that police were attempting to locate a white Hyundai Sonata which was involved in the incident.
A 13-year-old and an infant were said to be in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.
40.611059 -111.899935