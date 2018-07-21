× One in critical condition after car car launches off road in Lamb’s Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Two males in their 30s were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after their car “launched” onto Lance Canyon Road off I-80.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers say their car was traveling near Emigration Canyon near milepost 133 when they drifted off the road and through the median and off the road around 8:30 a.m.

One male was critically injured and became trapped in the car.

Meanwhile, the other was found with minor injuries walking around outside the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

Emergency responders say the man was alert and awake when they extricated him from the vehicle and airlifted him to a hospital.

According to a Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, the accident was originally spotted and reported by runners in the area.

Troopers say the injuries could have been much worse but fortunately, the men were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.