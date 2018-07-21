Ogden man arrested on suspicion of assaulting man because his shirt ‘made him gay’

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man has been arrested on suspicion of intoxication and aggravated assault for an incident that took place at 300 26th Street Thursday night.

According to a probable cause statement filed at 2nd District Court, 57-year-old Aundrea Stevens Brooks yelled at a man because he thought he was gay.

Brooks then approached the man and pulled a blue folding knife on him, and told the man he had to leave because his shirt “made him gay,” according to the PC statement.

The man said he feared for his life, fled across the street and called 911.

Police arrived and found Brooks to be extremely intoxicated.

After police read him his Miranda Rights, Brooks said the blue knife was clipped to his shorts and that he confronted the man because he was “protecting a friend.”

Brooks was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of 3rd degree felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of intoxication.