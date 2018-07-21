× No charges for Utah woman who left her loaded gun in a bathroom at the Aquarium

DRAPER, Utah — A Utah woman who left a loaded handgun in a restroom at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on July 10 will not be charged.

The woman left the gun on a diaper-changing table when she exited the bathroom which is located near a children’s play area.

Other aquarium visitors discovered the gun and notified aquarium authorities.

The woman later called Draper Police to report the missing gun.

Our news partner, The Salt Lake Tribune, reports prosecutors told Draper Police they could not build a case for a reckless endangerment charge.