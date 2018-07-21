× Hidden Canyon Trail closed due to more Zion National Park rockfalls

SPRINGDALE – Despite it containing only sand and small rocks Hidden Canyon Trail has been closed after another rockfall in the area.

According to Zion officials, The rockfall occurred late Friday afternoon and, fortunately, no one was injured.

They say two similar rockfalls occurred in the same area on July 2nd and July 4th which covered 45 feet of trail in 1.5 feet of sand.

The Hidden Canyon Trail will remain closed until hazard geologists examine the situation and the trail can be cleared.

In addition park officials say “Angels Landing, Kayenta Trail, Upper Emerald Pools Trail, West Rim Trail from the Grotto trailhead to Cabin Spring, and the terminus of Lower Emerald Pools Trail, remain closed due to major rockfalls that occurred on July 11, 2018.”

You do still have trail options, however, as Weeping Rock, East Rim Trail, Observation Point Trail, Cable Mountain Trail and Deer Trap are still open.

While the closures are in effect Park staff and engineers say they will “continue to identify strategies to fix or re-route the trails safely.”