SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah's Hogle Zoo wants help naming one of its newest babies.

The female leopard cub was born in May.

The zoo has three options to choose from:

Felicity, which means fortune and happiness.

Kai, which is Chinese for happiness.

Or Jilin, the area where leopards are found.

If you'd like to vote, you can here.

The zoo hopes she'll be ready to meet the public in early August.