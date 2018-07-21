FBI looking for man who robbed a bank at a Walmart in Perry

PERRY, Utah — Local and federal law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a man who robbed a bank in Perry.

According to a bulletin from the FBI, on July 19, the man robbed a U.S. Bank branch located in a Walmart at 1200 South Commerce Way.

The man appeared to approach and depart the area on foot.

He is described as a white male in his mid to late 30s with light brown hair and a slender build.

The suspect was wearing a collared button-down shirt in a blue plaid pattern and blue jeans and appeared to have tattoos from at least the upper arms to the wrists on both arms.

If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Perry Police Department at 435-723-6461 or the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400.