Community mural brightens up some blank spots near downtown Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- "The Blocks" is Salt Lake City's new cultural core and it has a new art project.

The city invited people to work on the "200 West Community Mural" near the Salt Palace this weekend.

"With the culture core initiative we identified different space, different spaces in the city that just feel a little stagnant," Tyler Bloomquist, the artistic director with Downtown SLC Presents said.

The 150-foot mural is a "paint by numbers" project, where anyone can fill in the blank spaces with vibrant colors.

It's bringing together artists and art lovers.

Six artists helped plan the mural.

"Some of us knew each other and some of us just barely met," visual artist Traci Overy Covey said. "We had a short time and we all have different styles but good creative people and a willingness to compromise and work together was just the joy that we needed."